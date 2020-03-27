MOSCOW, Mar 27 (.) – Russia said on Friday that the US “narcoterrorism” charges against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro are absurd, adding that sanctions on Caracas could become “an instrument of genocide” in Coronavirus outbreak medium.

The United States on Thursday accused Maduro and other top government officials of “narcoterrorism,” the latest move in the Donald Trump administration’s lobbying campaign against the socialist leader.

Russia, a historical political and financial ally of Maduro, considers the accusations “absurd” and “wild” as countries around the world join forces to combat the coronavirus, said Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry , as quoted by the Interfax news agency.

“We cannot emphasize enough our call for an immediate lifting of the unilateral illegal sanctions that are turning the current epidemic into an instrument of genocide,” said Zakharova.

The official noted that Russia had supplied coronavirus test kits to Venezuela, which reported 107 confirmed cases of the disease and that Moscow would continue to help Caracas stop the spread of the disease.

(Report by Maria Kiselyova. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)