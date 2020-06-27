© Photo: NASA.

NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel conducting a spacewalk on the ISS in May 2011.

2023 could be a historic year for the future of space tourism. The company Space Adventures, in conjunction with the Russian space agency, have announced that they will bring two civilian tourists to the International Space Station that year, and one of them could become the first tourist to take a spacewalk.

What it’s like to fly a MiG-29 fighter jet to the stratosphere, the frontier of space

The term spacewalk refers to exiting a space station or spacecraft wearing a pressurized astronaut suit and performing extravehicular activities, such as repairs or maintenance operations on equipment and spacecraft, in the case of expert astronauts.

However, what Space Adventures is planning, the Russian aerospace company S.P. Korolev Rocket and Roscosmos (the Russian space agency), is that one of these two tourists who will travel to the ISS on board a Soyuz spacecraft can make a completely recreational spacewalk, to experience what astronauts live in these missions. According to the company, « this person will become the first private citizen in history to experience open space. » Of course, this civilian will be accompanied by a professional cosmonaut at all times during his extra-vehicular experience.

The company plans that these two tourists stay a total of 14 days on the International Space Station. Of course, travel candidates must be evaluated and complete specialized training and simulations prior to their spacewalk. It is unknown how much the ticket will cost, but we can be sure that it will not be cheap. For its part, SpaceX also recently announced that from 2021 they will begin making trips for space tourism. [Roscosmos / Space Adventures vía CNET]

This is what it costs to tour the International Space Station with SpaceX

Skylab, the space station that NASA could not save and caught fire in the atmosphere