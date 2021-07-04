Russia reports the highest number of covid-19 infections since January

MOSCOW.

Russia registered this sunday 25 thousand 142 new cases from covid-19, its worst balance from daily infections since the beginning of January, in the middle of a deadly third wave linked to the arrival of the contagious Delta variant.

This week, Russia chained five consecutive days with record from daily deaths for covid-19, arriving to 697 deaths Saturday.

On Sunday, the death toll from the coronavirus was 663.

The country has been submerged since mid-June in its third wave of the virus, driven by the contagious Delta variant and the slow progress of the immunization campaign due to the population’s distrust of vaccines.

Russia is one of the hardest hit countries in the world and the worst in Europe, with at least 137 thousand 925 people dead and 5.6 million infected, according to the official balance.

However, the statistics agency Rosstat raised the death toll to 270,000 deaths at the end of April.

Some experts assure that the Russian authorities reduce the number of deaths from the pandemic by counting only the cases in which the virus has been shown as the main cause of death in an autopsy.

Moscow, the main focus of this wave, registered 7,624 new cases and 111 deaths.

The government rules out a national lockdown but this week President Vladimir Putin again urged citizens to “listen to the experts” and get vaccinated instead of heeding rumors about immunizers.

Russians’ suspicions about vaccines are challenging their authorities to the point that the Moscow mayor’s office imposed mandatory vaccination for workers in the service sector.

The Russian outbreak seems to be affecting its Central Asian neighbors such as Kazakhstan, which reported a record of daily infections this Sunday (3,300), or Tajikistan, which in June admitted having detected cases of covid-19 for the first time in more than five months. .

On Saturday, the latter country decreed mandatory vaccination against covid-19 for all citizens aged 18 and over.

jrr