Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin resumed his activities today after recovering from coronavirus, while the country registered 9,263 new cases of Covid -19 and 115 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 54-year-old prime minister’s office reported that he left the hospital after being hospitalized for 20 days and has already returned to his duties at the cabinet headquarters.

He added that Mishustin is ready to participate in a videoconference, in the next few hours, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has already signed a decree so that the head of government can formally resume his position.

In addition to Mishustin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and other cabinet ministers have been infected.

Peskov, who admitted that before being diagnosed, had face-to-face meetings with Putin, suffers from coronavirus pneumonia.

The president, meanwhile, is maintaining a limited public meeting agenda and holds most of his meetings online.

The latest report of coronavirus infections places the country’s total number at 299,941, of which 2,837 have died, 115 of them in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were registered in 83 of the 85 regions, reported the crisis cabinet that manages the effects of the pandemic.

The epicenter of the epidemic remains the capital, Moscow, where 149,607 cases are accumulated, almost half of the total number of positives in the country.

All in all, this is the fourth day in a row that Russia, the second country in the world with the most cases of Covid-19, only behind the United States, has less than 10,000 infected a day.

Meanwhile, the number of those recovered from the infection since the beginning of the health emergency in Russia stands at 76,130 people.

For their part, a total of 31,496 patients managed to overcome the virus in Moscow, according to local authorities, the EFE news agency reported.

The authorities affirm that the country managed to slow the advance of the disease and stabilize the situation in many regions, although they acknowledge that it varies in each territory, so that those directly responsible for imposing measures against the coronavirus are the governors themselves.

On May 12, some Russian regions began to gradually lift some of the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic to reactivate their economies.

However, due to the epidemic situation in Moscow, the capital’s authorities decided to prolong the confinement of its inhabitants until the end of the month, although they did allow half a million people linked to construction and industry to return to work.

This Tuesday the Mayor’s Office of the Russian capital reported that 99% of Moscow’s industrial companies reactivated their work after May 12.

