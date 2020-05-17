Russia relaxed the border restrictions for athletes and coaches in a move that will help football restart in the country next month. The Russian Championship will resume on June 21, reported the Russian Football Federation (RFU) recently. The competition has been paralyzed since the middle of March due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Russia has banned most foreign arrivals in an attempt to contain the spread of covid-19. The borders had been fully closed by the end of March. Now, the government says athletes and coaches will join if they have a contract with a Russian sports team or sports organization in the country. They will have to spend 14 isolated days on arrival and will be observed by doctors.

The government says that “the decision will help professional sports organizations, including Russian Premier League football clubs, to resume training after lifting restrictions related to the spread of the new coronavirus.”

It is possible that the Russian league will be restarted with clubs missing from some of its main players, since some foreign athletes returned to their countries of origin during the pandemic and have not yet returned.

There are cases of players in Russia infected with covid-19. Lokomotiv Moscow said on Saturday that Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan had contracted the virus. Club chairman Anatoly Meshcheryakov said the player was in Moscow and had no contact with anyone on the team. He hasn’t played yet this season as they are injured.

? ?????? ?????? ??????????? ??????? ?????????????? ???????????. ?????? ????????, ?????! ?????? ???????????! ?? pic.twitter.com/3pJEpthYNk – «?????????» #StayHomeStayLoko (@fclokomotiv) May 16, 2020

Russia records more than 281,000 cases of coronavirus and is the second country in the world with the most people infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The first is the United States, with 1.4 million cases. Even so, Moscow and other cities began last week to relax the quarantine rules imposed to contain the spread of the virus, allowing for a gradual reopening. Sectors such as construction and industry are already authorized to resume work.

.