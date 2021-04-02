Russia registers and authorizes a drug against covid-19 based on blood plasma from recovered

The Russian Ministry of Health has authorized a drug against covid-19 based on blood plasma from people recovered from the disease, the first of its kind recorded in the world, The Russian state consortium Rostec reported on Thursday.

The preparation, called COVID-globulin, “was created based on Plasma of Muscovites who overcame the disease “, Rostec said in a statement, in which it indicated that the Russian capital donated 2.5 tons of biological material for this purpose.

Studies of COVID-globulin, developed by the Rostec group Natsimbio, have shown that it is “safe, has no side effects and has the ability to neutralize the virus”, as he added.

For patients from 18 to 60 years old

It is expected that, once phases II and III conclude, the new preparation against covid-19 will be used to treat severe and medium-severity cases. The registration certificate authorizes the prescription of COVID-globulin to patients between 18 and 60 years of age.

For her part, the Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Affairs, Anastasía Rákova, indicated that phases II and III of the clinical trials will be carried out in the hospitals of the capital and will last six months.

“In the course of this year it is planned to process 15 tons of plasma, which will allow treat between 10,000 and 15,000 patients “, according to the Rostec consortium.

Today Russia, with about 147 million inhabitants, accumulates more than 4.55 million positives by coronavirus and 99,233 deceased because of covid-19.