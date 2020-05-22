Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that the local coronavirus outbreak has stabilized and the “dynamic is positive,” despite the country recording a daily record of 150 deaths in the past 24 hours and now totaling more than 3,200.

Last week, Russia became the second country with the highest number of coronavirus infections, behind the United States, after several days with more than 10,000 cases, but for the first time in three days it has registered more recoveries than new infections.

“According to the objective information we receive and the experts’ assessments, the situation at a general level in the country stabilizes. Both in Moscow and in many other Russian regions, the number of new daily infections is gradually decreasing,” said Putin.

Her words, spoken during a teleconference dedicated to the health crisis, were seconded by Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who indicated that new daily cases have decreased by 22.5% in the last ten days.

“This situation allows us to say that the country has entered a stabilization phase,” said Golikova.

Hours earlier, Russian health authorities reported a new daily record for deaths from Covid-19,150 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the country to 3,249.

The total number of infections amounts to 326,448.

Most of the new infections occurred in Moscow, about 3,000, authorities said, cited by the Russian state news agency Tass.

The bulk of choroanvirus cases in Russia are concentrated in its two largest cities, Moscow and Saint Petersburg, and their surrounding regions.

Russia’s low death rate has raised doubts in the West, and some suggest that the country’s government may be underestimating the numbers related to the virus and manipulating statistics.

Officials, however, vehemently denied the allegations and attributed the low numbers to the effectiveness of the measures taken to stem the spread of the outbreak.

Earlier this month, Putin announced the gradual lifting of restrictions and quarantines, arguing that Russia was able to “curb the epidemic” and that it was time for a gradual reopening.

