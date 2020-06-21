© Provided by dw.com

Russia has asked this Saturday (06.20.2020) for a reissue of the nuclear treaty with the United States, before the talks on arms control between Washington and Moscow that will begin on Monday in Austria. A key nuclear weapons deal will expire next February and a new edition would be the right and logical thing to do, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov said, quoted in a report by the Interfax news agency.

« We will offer the Americans specific areas in which we can and must work, despite the fact that the United States is increasingly immersed in the campaign » of the presidential elections, the Russian diplomat, who will meet in the Austrian capital on Monday, told the agency. Monday and Tuesday with Washington Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea.

The new START (or START III) agreement, in place for a decade, limits Russian and US nuclear arsenals to 800 launchers and 1,550 long-range nuclear warheads each deployed. It is the last remaining nuclear weapons control agreement between the United States and Russia, locked in a crossroads of accusations of non-compliance with other similar agreements. Russia maintains that right now the two sides should not focus on accusations, but « seek a way forward » so as not to leave the world without an arms control agreement between the two powers.

« We will focus on issues of different nature and scope, including technical and conceptual issues, » Riabkov said, but Russia will also convey its unrest to the United States for its « continued attempts to accuse us of violating or not fully complying with arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, « he said. « We do not believe their criticism is justified. We have quite a few complaints from them, » he added.

Moscow has repeatedly warned of the danger of a new arms race if the treaty is not renewed. Ultimately, it all depends on what the government of US President Donald Trump decides, adds the Russian representative. The United States has said that its bilateral arms control agreements with Russia are outdated and wants China to be included in any future nuclear weapons agreement, even when Beijing has repeatedly said it is not interested in joining.

US Presidency Special Envoy Billingslea will travel to Austria on Monday and Tuesday to discuss « mutually agreed issues related to the future of gun control » with Russian MP Ryabkov, the US State Department announced on Friday. « The United States extended an open invitation to the People’s Republic of China to join these discussions, and made clear the need for all three countries to continue arms control negotiations in good faith, » the US State Department said yesterday.

