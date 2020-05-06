The Russian government today presented a plan to lower the restriction measures implemented to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which will have three stages that will be applied in the 85 federated entities of the country and whose development will depend on the situation in each of them.

“At each stage the list of public spaces in which people can contact each other will be expanded,” said the head of the Russian Consumer Protection Service, Anna Popova, when presenting the strategy at a telematic meeting of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, with the senior staff of the government and other authorities, which was broadcast live on the Rossia 24 news channel.

In the first phase – Popova explained, quoted by the EFE news agency – you can walk with the children and do sport individually and some shops and services will work, always keeping the social distance.

In the second they will be able to walk family groups and open shops with a larger surface, but with restrictions on the number of simultaneous customers, he added.

In the last phase, parks will be opened, surface and visitor restrictions for businesses will be eliminated, classes will resume in educational centers, and hotels and restaurants will reopen.

Popova stressed that decisions on the transition from one stage to another will be made by each regional authority, but should depend on the specific epidemic situation in each federated entity.

In the last twenty-four hours, 10,559 new cases of Covid-19 and 86 deaths attributed to this disease were registered in Russia, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 165,929 and the death toll to 1,537.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobianin, who heads the crisis cabinet of the Russian State Council to deal with the pandemic, stressed that the situation in the capital, the main focus of infection in the country with 85,973 cases and 866 deaths, was has stabilized.

“In the past two weeks the number of seriously ill hospitalizations has not increased … it remains more or less at the same level,” he said.

He said that it is still premature to lift the restrictions on services, but indicated that from next day 12, when the period of non-working days paid by decree by Putin ends, construction works and industrial activity in the whole city.

“It is about 500,000 people who will return to work normally,” said the mayor.

