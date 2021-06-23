Russia opens warning fire on British destroyer in Black Sea, south of Crimea

A Russian Su-24M fighter, like the one that dropped the warning bombs, in a file photo taken at a Syrian airfield (Photo: TASS / .)

The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy has opened fire as a warning against the British destroyer Defender, which allegedly entered Russian territorial waters near Cape Fiolent, south of the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

“The destroyer was warned in advance about the possible use of weapons in case it violated Russia’s state border. It did not react to the warning ”, to which the Black Sea Fleet opened warning fire, the Defense Ministry reported, quoted by the Interfax agency.

This same media has collected that first it was a Russian border patrol boat that fired several warning shots, up to two times. Minutes later, a Su-24M aircraft dropped four OFAB-250 fragmentation bombs.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

