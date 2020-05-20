In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Russian company has launched to test a new supermarket system without contact. It lacks both sellers and cash registers, and the price of purchases is deducted from the card through a mobile application.

How does the store work?

The supermarket is equipped with computer vision technology. This surveillance system monitors the quantity and range of products on the shelves to collect what the customer has chosen in a virtual shopping cart. If a customer takes a product, but changes his mind and returns it to its place, the product will be removed from the virtual shopping cart.

Upon entering the store, a QR code is scanned with the corresponding mobile application. After that, you can pick whatever you want from the shelf and just walk away with nothing else – the sum is automatically deducted from the card. Once the payment is made, the customer receives a push notification on the phone and a receipt in their email.

The project is the result of cooperation between the premium class store network Ázbuka Vkusa, Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, and the Visa payment system. Developers promise that the technology used in the store enables fraud cases to be quickly identified, while computer vision and machine learning remind the offender and minimize the risk of repeat theft.

International experience

The American company Amazon has a similar project. The company opened its first Amazon Go vendor and cashless store in early 2018 in the United States. By 2021, the company plans to expand the network to 3,000 points of sale. Microsoft was also interested in this technology and plans to open automated stores together with Walmart.

In Russia there are already stores where you can pay at self-service cash registers, without the help of ATMs.

How they plan to prevent thefts

Entry into the store will be possible only with the use of the QR code, while the system has data on the identity of the buyer. The application that scans the code is linked to the card, and the bank has all the details of the buyer’s passport, so the robberies end up being almost impossible.

