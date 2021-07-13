Russia marks record of daily deaths from covid-19 for the sixth time in July

MOSCOW.

Russia announced this tuesday 780 new deaths for covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the sixth record since the beginning of July in the country, affected by the spread of Delta variant.

This new report exceeds 752 deaths registered on last Saturday. In addition, the country reported 24,702 new cases from coronavirus.

The epidemic in Russia continues to rage due to the expansion of the Delta variant, considered highly contagious and which appeared in India.

At the moment, the main focuses are in Moscow and in the country’s second city, Saint Petersburg, where the restriction measures have been reinforced in recent weeks.

The authorities reject confinement for the moment, as in the spring of 2020, in order to preserve an already fragile economy.

For his part, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobianine, said that the situation “is stabilizing.”

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 5.8 million people have been infected in Russia and 144,492 have died, according to official figures.

The Rosstat statistics agency, which has a broader definition of deaths linked to covid-19, recorded a cumulative of about 290,000 deaths, in a report at the end of May.

The fight against the virus in Russia is being complicated due to the slow vaccination campaign caused by the distrust of the population.

To cope, the authorities adopted measures such as the establishment of a health pass to go to a restaurant in Moscow or the mandatory vaccination of certain categories of workers.

According to the Gogov website, which collects data from regions and media in the absence of official statistics, 29.4 million people have received at least one dose of one of the approved Russian vaccines, which is equivalent to 20.1% of the population of the country.

jrr