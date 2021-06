SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, Jun 4 (Reuters) – Russia mainly exports the raw materials to make the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, not the finished product, Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

The official said that the fully finished product was also exported, but “in small volumes.”

Russia will produce 37 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine by the end of June, Manturov said.

