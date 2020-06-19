Just over two years have passed since the Russian authorities officially ordered the blockade of Telegram after the Total denial by the platform to grant access to Russian state security services (FSB).

Today that blockade comes to an end and it is Roskomnadzor who has made the announcement. The state regulatory body explained in very few words that they had “positively evaluated the willingness expressed by the founder of Telegram to combat extremism and terrorism”

Pavel Durov and his promise not to bow to Russia

Given that the language is not really clear, we do not know exactly what that “disposition” of the founder of Telegram (Pavel Durov) implies, at least until it is pronounced. Telegram has been in a lawsuit with the Russian government for years, and after being blocked Durov said more than once that they were not going to bend and “participate in the political censorship of Russia”.

Despite the fact that the country blocked more than 15 million IP addresses in its attempt to prevent the use of Telegram, the ban was not really effective and the service was still available to most Russian residents.

Back then Durov said that “they would rather cease to exist than violate their promise of privacy to usersThat the blockade has been lifted may mean that Roskomnadzor is changing its strategy since the initial plan to block IPs, more than 50 VPNs and proxies really did not work as they wanted. What we do not know is to what extent Durov has now decided to collaborate with them.

Telegram has always reiterated that they prefer to cease to exist than to give Russia access to the conversations of all users

The Telegram crash came after the platform went refuses to deliver the encryption keys of the service to the FSB. The Russian intelligence agency wanted to decipher the talks between two suspects who were being investigated for the 2017 St. Petersburg metro attack.

Telegram refused to cooperate and they were sued by the FSB that won the case in 2018. Durov’s platform was initially fined, but later it was decided that Roskomnadzor should block the service in Russia because Telegram continued to refuse to cooperate with them.

Grant those keys It would not give access to only the conversations of the alleged suspects, but to all the messages of any userSo for Telegram it would mean turning your back on their privacy banner with which they have always been sold.