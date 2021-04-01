Russia Introduces First COVID-19 Vaccine for Dogs, Cats and Other Animals

After producing Sputnik V, Russia raises the possibility of commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine that protects companion animals

For the first time in history, Russia develops a COVID-19 vaccine to protect pets. Among the animals considered, according to a statement, are the dogs, cats and other species company, prone to getting the virus for the contact with their families.

An alternative for pets

Photo: Getty Images

The world’s first vaccine for animals against COVID-19 was designed on Russian territory. According to the country’s agricultural regulator, tests have shown that companion animals generate antibodies effectively and lastingly.

Not only Dogs and cats will be protected: foxes and minks they are also considered as possible candidates for successful vaccination. In addition to being mass-produced, it is possible that Carnivac-Cov – the name that received the vaccine – begins to be distributed in the month of April.

The concern that gave rise to this project was the transmission of the disease from animals to humans. For this reason, the vaccine protect vulnerable species and stops possible future mutations that may occur over time.

A nascent pharmaceutical industry

Photo: Getty Images

Russian fur farms have in mind buy the vaccine to protect your employees. The same goal has been set in companies in Greece, Poland and Austria, as a method of disease containment in their plants and factories.

In accordance with Alexander Gintsburg, director of the institute that developed Russia’s Sputnik V human vaccine, COVID-19 is likely to impact non-human animals next. Hence the need to vaccinate them as well:

“The next stage of the epidemic is the infection by the coronavirus of domestic and farm animals,” said the expert.

Although some scientists claim that companion animals are not a major transmission agent, Russia raises the possibility of covering any flank through which coronavirus can enter humans. Very soon, the vaccine will be marketed and available for sale.

