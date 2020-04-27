Russia is confident that it will be able to start deconfinement from mid-May, as announced today by the country’s health chief, Anna Popova

EFE –

According to the specialist, this will be possible around May 12 if “everything is done well” during three incubation periods of the disease caused by the coronavirus from Wuhan.

Until now, he specified, Russia It has passed two incubation periods (14 days each) and the country is facing the latest test, which is the May festivities.

“On holidays we have to stay home too,” said Popova, whose words are collected by the Interfax agency.



He insisted that to break the contagion curve in Russia, which stand at more than 87,000 confirmed cases, “it takes more time.”

Russia today announced 6,198 new COVID-19 infections in one day, bringing the number of those infected to 87,147 people.

The entire month of April was declared non-working by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to stop the spread of the virus in the country and the authorities of each region imposed different forms of lockdown to its population to avoid the increase in infections.

Putin is expected to address the nation again this week to announce whether the isolation regime extends beyond April.

The most likely, according to experts, is that the head of the Kremlin declares non-working three days of next week (May 6, 7 and 8) so that the May holidays would last until the 11th.

This possibility has already been advanced by the Moscow authorities, the main focus of the infection in this country with more than 45,000 diagnosed cases, which urge the inhabitants of the city to stay at home during all the May holidays.

The lockdown for him coronavirus It previously forced the Russian leader to postpone the May 9 military parade, which this year the Kremlin planned to celebrate in style as it marks 75 years of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. EFE