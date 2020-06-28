. / EPA / YURI KOCHETKOV / Archive

Moscow, Jun 28 . .- Russia registered in a day 6,791 new cases of coronavirus, which brought the total number of infections to 634,437, while the 104 deaths in the last 24 hours raised the number of deaths from the infection to 9,073 .

« During the last day, 6,791 new cases were registered in 83 regions of the country, including 2,198 people (32.4%) without clinical symptoms, » the crisis cabinet that manages the health emergency reported this Sunday.

In the focus of COVID-19 in this country, Moscow, in the last 24 hours 717 new cases of coronavirus were detected, the lowest number in the last 2 and a half months, the authorities emphasize.

Thus, the total number of registered cases of COVID-19 in the Russian capital stood at 220,071.

The coronavirus was the cause of 24 deaths in Moscow yesterday, bringing the number of people killed by COVID-19 to 3,738 in the capital.

At the same time, 1,052 patients were discharged from the hospital in Moscow on the last day, while the total number of those recovered from the infection in the whole country amounts to 399,087 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Russia currently ranks third on the list of countries with the most infections by the new coronavirus, surpassed by the United States and Brazil.

More than 19 million tests were carried out in the country to detect the new coronavirus.