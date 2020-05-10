Russia, which on Sunday exceeded the barrier of 200,000 coronavirus cases, doubled the number of infections in just ten days and has counted at least 1,915 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Russian health authorities reported.

In the In the last 24 hours, 11,012 other coronavirus cases were detected, 42% of them asymptomatic, bringing the number of infections to 209,688, which places it in fifth place on the global list, led by the United States (1,309,541), followed by Spain (223,578); Italy (218,268) and the United Kingdom (216,526), ​​according to data from the American university Jons Hopkins.

Moscow remains the epicenter of the pandemic in Russia and one of the world’s largest outbreaks of the virus. With the 5,551 cases registered since yesterday, they are 109,740 infections.

The other two places where Covid-19 spreads the fastest is the Moscow region and the second city in the country, Saint Petersburg, which today added another 414 new patients, according to information reproduced by EFE.

According to those figures, more than 80 percent of new cases correspond to people under 65 years of age.

Outside of the official report, a group of independent doctors said in a report that 152 members of Russian medical staff had been killed in the battle against the pandemic.

Russia reached 100,000 cases on April 30 and since then has added more than 10,000 daily casesTherefore, if this trend is projected in the coming weeks, it could become the second country in the world with the most cases.

While the main European capitals have started or are about to embark on a gradual easing, the Moscow authorities have postponed that measure, although there is already a roadmap for mistrust endorsed by the central government.

In fact, the mayor, Sergey Sobianin, confinement for Muscovites was extended this week until May 31, with which, if there are no changes, the inhabitants of the capital will complete two months locked in their houses.

The only exception are construction workers and industry workers.They will be able to return to their posts on May 12, although they always wear masks and gloves and keep their physical distance at their work places.

