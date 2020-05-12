Moscow began investigating the reliability of a medical ventilator made in Russia, some units of which were shipped to the United States after six people died in hospital fires that allegedly involved two machines of the type.

Emergency team shocks hospital in St. Petersburg fire 12/05/2020

Five people died at St. Petersburg Hospital in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, including four in a coronavirus intensive care unit, according to a local lawyer. A source told Tass news agency that the fire broke out after a ventilator – used to help critically ill Covid-19 patients breathe – caught fire.

A similar fire – caused by the same model of fan, according to a source who spoke to Tass – killed a person in a Moscow hospital on Saturday.

Roszdravnadzor, the Russian health regulatory agency, said it would check the quality and safety of the ventilators at the two hospitals, and the St. Petersburg hospital said it would stop using the model in question for the time being. The manufacturer asked people not to jump to conclusions.

The model in question, the Aventa-M, is among those sent from Russia to the US in early April to help the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic and is made by a company that is subject to US sanctions.

Chelyabinsk’s Ural Instrument Engineering Factory (UPZ), located 1,500 kilometers east of Moscow, confirmed that Aventa-M is one of its products and that it was supplied to the St. Petersburg hospital.

“We have no official data on what devices were installed in the fire zone (in St. Petersburg),” added a spokeswoman.

Russia is relatively well supplied with fans, and increased domestic production during the coronavirus outbreak.

