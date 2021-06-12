Russia coronavirus: Covid-19 infections almost double; Moscow decrees holidays

MOSCOW.

The daily contagions on Russia have increased by almost a fifty% during the last week and more than double in Moscow, reported this Saturday national working group about him coronavirus.

Said they signed up 13,510 infections in the last 24 hours, a 47.44% more that the 9,163 reported on June 6th.

Almost half of the new cases were in Moscow, 6,701 compared to 2,936 a week ago.

Faced with this situation, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, declared a holiday for a week to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the capital.

We cannot stand idly by in this situation, “Sobianin said in a statement.

Sobianin also called on companies to privilege remote work for workers who were not vaccinated against covid-19.

Children’s play areas in parks and shopping centers will be closed until June 20 and restaurants will not be able to serve their customers between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

In addition, the use of face masks and gloves in public transport, shops and other public places will be reinforced and that violators could face fines of up to 5,000 rubles ($ 70).

Disparate figures

The working group specified that during the entire pandemic there have been almost 5.2 million infections in the country of approximately 146 million people and 126 thousand deaths.

However, a report from the state statistics agency Rosstat on Friday reported that there were more than 144,000 deaths related to the virus last year alone.

The statistics agency, unlike the task force, counts deaths in which a coronavirus infection was present or suspected but not the leading cause of death.

The agency’s report found that about 340,000 more people died in 2020 than in 2019.

He did not give details of the causes of the increase in the number of deaths year-on-year.

jrr