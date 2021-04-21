Russia considers abandoning it after 2024

For more than two decades the International Space Station has been a link between the different world powers when exploring space. This, little by little, ceases to be the case. New space superpowers like China are not there and others like Russia are planning to withdraw shortly.

The 20-plus-year-olds are taking their toll on the International Space Station, which has often had to undergo repairs to keep going. Instead, alternatives are being considered such as the construction of private space stations or even lunar stations. No longer having to include all countries in it and in a more diversified way.

The one who has already got down to work with this is Russia, its space agency Roscosmos is preparing its own space station. They hope to have the first module ready by 2025. With this, perhaps the time will come when Russia will leave the International Space Station, Roscosmos representatives have told AFP. They indicate that “we will begin negotiations with our partners on forms and conditions of cooperation beyond 2024.”

The main reason why Russia says it is considering leaving is none other than the age of the station. “A technical inspection is needed, and then we can make a decision and inform our partners,” reported official Russian government sources on April 18. He reiterated that the International Space Station has already passed its estimated useful life and its condition “leaves much to be desired.”

Meanwhile, there is also plans to build space stations on the Moon. On the one hand there is the Gateway of NASA and the European Agency, on the other the one that Russia and China are planning to build together.

A space station kept afloat without the help of Russia

The International Space Station began operations in 1998. It is the largest international cooperation ever in space exploration. The foundations of the International Space Station were laid by United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan. For years, Russia has been an important pillar, serving as a carrier with its Soyuzs to carry humans and cargo between Earth and the station.

The latter has recently changed with the SpaceX intrusion. SpaceX, a private company, has begun to make shipments and transports between Earth and the International Space Station under the orders of NASA. This gives the United States a little more independence to maintain the International Space Station if Russia decides to withdraw.

