Russia Considering Leaving the International Space Station

For more than two decades, the International Space Station has served as the point for collaborative research of the different world powers in the field of space exploration, even being considered “a diplomatic triumph” after the Cold War. However, the new geopolitical tension now threatens to put at risk this work so fundamental for the common humanity.

And it seems that Russia is not only considering withdrawing from the ISS Program, but even the launch of its own orbiting space station in 2025, proposing alternatives such as the construction of private space stations or even lunar stations, without having to include all countries in it and in a more diversified way.

According to reports shared from AFP, the country’s space agency he would have already started work on the first central module of his station, adding in a statement the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin: “When we make a decision, we will start negotiations with our partners on the forms and conditions of cooperation beyond 2024”.

Although a part of this decision is justified by the undeniable antiquity of the facilities, that after more than 20 years of orbit every time requires more abundant repairs to continue; also highlights the fact of the current secrecy of the International Space Station, which with the participation of the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan, still leaves out other participants such as China or the United Arab Emirates, who have recently proven their worth in the field of space exploration.

In addition to the latest event that occurred last year after SpaceX carried out its first operational mission to NASA’s orbital laboratory, with which Russia lost control of access to the International Space Station, previously limited to the use of their Soyuzs to transport both humans and goods; can not be ignored the most recent statements of Vladimir Putin, who suggested that the US decision to create a Space Force suggests that the White House views space as “A military theater” and “plans to conduct operations there”.

Although for its part, it continues to highlight the absence of Russia and China in the so-called Artemis Accords, a series of documents and norms that, reaffirming the fundamental principles of the already existing 1967 Outer Space Treaty, seek the commitment of nations to maintain a peaceful, cooperative and transparent activities on the Moon.