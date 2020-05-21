MADRID, May 21 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Russia this Thursday compared the impact of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela with that of the coronavirus, while expressing its hope that the international donors conference to be held next Tuesday in Madrid will serve to revoke them.

The unilateral sanctions that the US imposed on Venezuela suffocate the South American country just as the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus leaves the human body without oxygen, said the official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajarova.

Zajarova has argued that “in both cases the oxygen system is affected,” assuring that at least it is what “a part of the political elite” of the United States intends to do: “Asphyxiate Venezuela.”

The spokeswoman for Russian diplomacy has put at more than 116,000 million dollars Venezuelan funds that have been blocked by US sanctions. “In this way, they cut off the resources and the possibilities of obtaining medicines and (…) medical equipment,” he has denounced.

In this context, he has trusted that the conference of international donors sponsored by the European Union to be held on May 26 in Madrid will lead to the withdrawal of punitive measures.

“We hope that the issue of lifting the sanctions, as the most logical way to expand assistance to Caracas in order to overcome economic and social problems, will gain crucial and evident importance at the forum, which will have weight,” he said. , according to the Sputnik news agency.

In recent years, the United States has issued numerous sanctions against the Government of Nicolás Maduro and his associates for violations of Human Rights, corruption or drug trafficking. Recently, it has focused on Venezuela’s oil industry, once the largest source of income for the Caribbean nation.

US pressure aims to provoke the fall of Maduro so that Venezuela can hold “free” elections. Until then, the White House recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as “president in charge” of the country.

Venezuela suffers a political and economic crisis that has led to a serious humanitarian crisis. More than five million people have fled the country in these years, most to neighboring countries like Colombia, who hope that the donor conference will support their efforts to address Venezuelan migration.