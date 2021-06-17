Russia coach and Andry Yarmolenko ‘mock’ Cristiano Ronaldo for his incident with Coca Cola

Cristiano Ronaldo and gesture that he had with Coca Cola, did not go unnoticed in the world and as expected, it was only a matter of time for the parodies and the answers to arrive. Now it was Andry Yarmolenko, a player from Ukraine and Cherchesov, a coach from Russia, who responded.

In separate press conferences, both had epic moments in the wake of what happened with Cristiano Ronaldo and Coca Cola.

Stanislav Cherchesov, coach of Russia, at a press conference, opened one of the Coca Cola bottles in an epic way to drink, which caused laughter among those present.

For his part, Yarmolenko did the opposite, bringing the products closer and asking the brands to contact him.

“I saw Ronaldo doing it but I want to move him here (closer), please contact me, Coca-Cola and Heineken, please contact me.” Said the Ukrainian.

