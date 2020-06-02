Russia is testing an influenza medicine called Avifavir to treat COVID-19 and will start delivering it to different hospitals this month, according to a report by the American news network CNBC.

The Russian sovereign fund RDIF financed the development and production in Russia of the drug that is based on Favipiravir, which is used for influenza and it was produced –in the beginning– by Japan under the name of Avigan.

The development was carried out by the fund and the Russian pharmaceutical company ChemRar. Preliminary trials seemed to show that it could shorten recovery times for COVID-19 patients..

The final stage of Avigavir clinical trials includes 330 patients and is still ongoing, but the Russian Ministry of Health on Saturday approved its temporary use as a treatment against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF in an interview for CNBC:

“It is a great step forward. We believe there are now only two antiviral drugs against the virus that are really effective, those are remdesivir, made in the United States, and this favipiravir, which also has significant promise. ”

ChemRar and the RDIF will deliver 60,000 Avifavir medications to Russian hospitals throughout June, promoting it as one of the first COVID-19 treatments in the world to be approved.

This is explained in a statement:

Avifavir is the first Russian drug Covid-19 and has shown high efficacy in treating patients with coronavirus during clinical trials. Avifavir has received a registration certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation. Therefore, Avifavir has become the world’s first Favipiravir-based drug approved for the treatment of Covid-19. “

Based on data received from a previous clinical trial of the drug, 65% of the 40 patients were negative for the coronavirus after five days of treatment, which was twice as high as in the standard therapy group.

Russia has the third highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, with 405,843 and a number of 4,693 deaths.

