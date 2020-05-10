Russia celebrates victory over Hitler without veterans or tanks on the streets over coronavirus

Fireworks light up the night sky above the Moscow University building in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2020. Russia celebrates the 75th anniversary since Nazi Germany capitulated in World War II. / EFE / EPA / YURI KOCHETKOV

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Without veterans on the streets and without tanks in Red Square. This is how Russia celebrated today the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. / EFE / EPA / MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Fireworks near the Novodevichy Monastery in Moscow, Russia, 09 2020. Russia marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazy Germany in World War II in pandemic Covid-19 conditions. (Fire, Germany, Russia, Moscow). / EFE / EPA / SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Fireworks light up the night sky over Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2020. Russia celebrates the 75th anniversary since the capitulation of Nazi Germany in World War II. / EFE / EPA / MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Fireworks light up the night sky over Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2020. / EFE / EPA / MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russia celebrates 75th anniversary since Nazi Germany capitulated in World War II amid coronavirus disease (COVID -19). / EFE / EPA / YURI KOCHETKOV

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russian fighter jets fly over the almost empty Red Square to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday May 9, 2020. / AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

What should have been a party with the veterans in the stands on both sides of Lenin’s Mausoleum, receiving bouquets of flowers at their homes or in the main parks of the city, turned into a sad day with the streets empty and without the speakers will enliven the passers-by with patriotic songs. / EFE / EPA / YURI KOCHETKOV

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches as the Presidential Regiment honor guard marches in the Cathedral Square in the Kremlin to mark the 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday May 9 2020. / Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends a ceremony to deposit flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, on May 09, 2020. / EFE / EPA / ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

A woman wearing a face mask to protect herself against the coronavirus carries portraits of family members who fought in World War II. / AP / Pavel Golovkin)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

For the first time since 1995, Moscow was not the scene of a military parade, which typically includes the deployment of more than 10,000 soldiers, tanks, anti-missile batteries and intercontinental rockets. / DPA

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russian military helicopters fly over the skyscrapers, right, and empty streets of the city of Moscow. / AP / Denis Tyrin

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

A SUP surfer with a red flag makes his way on the Ob River to mark the 75th anniversary of his victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, in Novosibirsk on May 9, 2020. / Rostislav NETISOV / .

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

The National Guards of the Russian Federation or Rosgvardiya wearing protective masks while on patrol near Red Square in Moscow, / EFE / EPA / YURI KOCHETKOV

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

A man poses for a photo with a red flag in front of the closed Red Square during the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow. / AP / Pavel Golovkin

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Above portraits of family members who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment’s march down Main Street toward Red Square, celebrating 74 years since World War II victory on Red Square in Moscow, Russia on Thursday May 9, 2019, and the photo below shows an almost empty main street. / AP / Denis Tyrin

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russian military helicopters fly over Moscow city skyscrapers and empty streets with the Russian Foreign Ministry building, on the left, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, / AP / Denis Tyrin

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Above portraits of family members who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment’s march down Main Street toward Red Square, celebrating 74 years since World War II victory on Red Square in Moscow, Russia on Thursday May 9, 2019, and the photo below shows an almost empty main street. / AP / Denis Tyrin

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russian military helicopters fly over Red Square to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday May 9, 2020. AP / Pavel Golovkin

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russian military Mil Mi-8 and a Mil Mi-26 helicopter fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in central Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9, 2020. / Alexander NEMENOV / .

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russia, Moscow: Russian Kamov Ka-52 combat helicopters fly in formation over Moscow’s Red Square during a Victory Day air show marking the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. / Christian Thiele / dpa

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russian fighter jets Sukhoi Su-34, Sukhoi Su-35S and Sukhoi Su-30SM fly in formation over Moscow’s Red Square during a Victory Day air show marking the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in the World Second War / Christian Thiele / dpa

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

A Russian woman with her granddaughter sings songs about World War II while standing at a window in her apartment decorated with portraits of her family-veterans outside Moscow, / EFE / EPA

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Russian planes perform during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2020. / EFE / EPA / YURI KOCHETKOV

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

25/25 SLIDES

Send your comments to MSN

Indicates an overall rating for the site: