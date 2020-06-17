MOSCOW – The Kremlin has installed several Russian-made disinfection tunnels to protect President Vladimir Putin from possible coronavirus infection, the presidential spokesman admitted on Wednesday.

“They were installed at the height of the pandemic … both in the Kremlin, where there are even two, and at the (presidential) residence in Novo-Ogariovo,” Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told the press.

Peskov explained that although Putin has already abandoned teleworking and goes to the Kremlin, his main workplace remains the country residence on the outskirts of Moscow, where he receives many visits.

“As for the head of state, the additional precautionary measures are understandable and justified,” he said.

Anyone who wants to meet with the head of the Kremlin must go through that tunnel.

Previously, the government of the Penza region reported that a local company had supplied the Kremlin with such disinfectant tunnels, as it delivered the equipment more quickly than foreign competition.

Putin’s army deployed the war machine during a joint military exercise in Serbia.

The company, Engine Technologies, was engaged in manufacturing equipment for washing parts and industrial machinery, but with the outbreak of the pandemic, it began producing disinfection tunnels in May.

According to the manufacturer, the tunnel protects both the president and everyone who visits it.

Once inside the tunnel, clothing and the exposed body part are disinfected with a special spray, in addition to the fact that said team performs a facial recognition and measures the visitor’s body temperature.

The official note highlights that it was Putin himself who called on companies to reorient their activities during the pandemic to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

The test was done from a nuclear submarine at the North Pole. Look the photos.

Putin, 67, switched to teleworking on April 1 after contacting a doctor who tested positive for the coronavirus days earlier in a hospital.

On May 12, he reduced telematic meetings and began to meet with his collaborators, but not with Peskov, who also contracted COVID-19, as did Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

In his first public act since March, on the occasion of the National Day on June 12, Putin appeared without a mask, which sparked many criticisms.

While the authorities have called on Muscovites not to go to the military parade of the victory on June 24 to avoid crowds for health reasons, Putin has called a constitutional plebiscite for July 1, which has outraged many analysts and opponents, considering that the Kremlin puts the health of the Russians at risk.

Russia is the third country in the world in number of infections with 553,301 cases of COVID-19, while the death toll rose to 7,478 on Wednesday.