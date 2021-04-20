Russia builds its own space station with a view to leaving the ISS

Russia will build its own space station, with the intention of launching it in 2025. If it materializes, it would be a serious blow to the International Space Station. According to AFP, the Russians are analyzing abandoning the existing international collaboration with the United States, Canada, Japan and Europe.

The report is based on statements made by Dmitry Rogozin, director general of the Russian Federal Space Agency, via Telegram. The head of Roscosmos assured that “The first central module of the Russian orbital station is in process”, and shared a video of the work in progress.

The new Russian space station is being built by the RKK «Energiya» space corporation, which is committed to having the module ready for launch in 2025. Meanwhile, concern is growing if indeed Russia will cease to be part of the International Space Station.

Since its launch in 1998, the ISS has established itself as one of the great milestones in world science and technology. In addition, the joint effort between the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Japan and Europe has been weighted as an “olive branch” to bring nations closer together in the post Cold War context.

However, the resurgence of the historical tension between the powers would be key to understanding why a new Russian space station will be built. But the situation is not limited to an old political and military rivalry, but also encompasses huge aerospace presence and economic interests.

Even a short time ago, Russia and China reached an agreement to create a future lunar base together.

Russia flirts with leaving the International Space Station

It is important to remember that, since the end of 2020, Russia no longer has exclusivity on manned flights to the International Space Station. NASA’s commitment to SpaceX to send its astronauts has been a blow to the liver for the top managers of Roscosmos.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov recently said that their analysis in Moscow on whether or not to leave the ISS by 2025 is related to the age of the station, and not to a political question. Anyway, from the Russian Federal Space Agency they clarified that no actual determination has yet been made regarding the issue.

“When we make a decision, we will start negotiations with our partners on the forms and conditions of cooperation beyond 2024,” Roscosmos told AFP.

