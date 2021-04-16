Russia bans entry of top US officials

April 16, 2021

Russia announced on Friday that it will ban a number of top US government officials from entering the country, including the FBI director, intelligence director, attorney general and Homeland Security Counselor.

The head of the federal prison agency and two high-ranking officials of the Donald Trump administration are also banned from entering: the former National Security Councilor and the former director of the CIA.

The director of the Federal Investigative Agency (FBI) is Christopher Wray, the Internal Security Adviser, Susan Rice, the Director of Intelligence, Avril Haines. The Secretary of Homeland Security is Alejandro Mayorkas, the Attorney General, Merrick Garland, and the head of the federal prison agency, Michael Carvajal.

The Russian Foreign Ministry considers that all of them “have participated in the implementation of the anti-Russian policy” of the United States, as well as the exalted positions of Trump, John Bolton (Security adviser) and Robert Wolsey (who was director of the CIA).

Usually the list of people declared “non grata” is confidential, but Russia said it decided to make it public due to the “unprecedented nature” of the diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

With information from AFp

