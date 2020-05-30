Russia was close to reaching 400,000 cases of coronavirus with a daily increase of between 8,000 and 9,000 new patients a week ago and an increasingly clear trend towards reduced transmission rates.

According to data released today by the operational center to fight the pandemic, the total number of infections during the last day amounted to 396,575 in 83 Russian regions, after the detection of 8,952 new cases.

In total, 167,469 people have been registered, approximately one in three of the total infected.

During the last day, 181 patients died, a day after the number of deaths increased from 174 to 232, the highest number in May, the . news agency reported.

The head of Russian health, Anna Popova, has already warned that the number of deaths from Covid-19, the disease that causes the new virus, would rise after the country exceeded the plateau of new infections.

In total, at least 4,555 people have died in Russia.

The situation in Moscow, the main focus of the pandemic in the country, is gradually improving to give prominence to the Russian regions.

The operational state reported that 2,367 new cases and 78 deaths were detected in the Russian capital, for a total of 178,196 cases of the disease.

The transmission rate of the Covid-19 in Russia is below 1, at the 0.95 level, while in Moscow it fell to 0.80.

In Russia this index is already 17 days below 1, and in the capital it is approaching three weeks of values ​​below 1.

The transmission index shows the average number of people that can infect a person infected until the moment of isolation.

The Russian health authorities stipulate that regions in which this index is equal to or less than 1 can go to the first phase of deconfinition on the condition that they have a sufficient reserve of free hospital beds.

If the coefficient drops to the level of 0.8 or less, the region can move to a second stage, and if it drops to 0.5 or less, to the third.

