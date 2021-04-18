Russia announces withdrawal from International Space Station project

The withdrawal of the Russian space Agency will take place from 2025

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has justified the decision that the project is obsolete

Russia announces that it will bet on its own space station from 2026

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced this Sunday that Russia will notify its international partners its intention to withdraw from operations on the International Space Stationl in four years.

Moscow “will notify (its international partners) of its withdrawal from the ISS from the year 2025,” according to what it has made known in an interview with the Rossiya 1 network collected by the official Russian news agency Sputnik.

In the same interview, Borisov has indicated that the withdrawal will give way to a Russian project to launch its own orbital station since the ISS is “very outdated“.

The station has been flying in space about 400 kilometers above Earth for more than 20 years and has repeatedly struggled with leaks and depressurization in recent months. Just a few weeks ago, Russian cosmonauts plugged two leaks.

Given the context, the Russian government has suggested notifying its international collaborators in the project well in advance, as it has explained.

In November last year, the Deputy Executive Director of Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, Vladimir Soloviov, indicated that Russia can deploy its own orbital station, manned by two to four cosmonauts, after 2024.

The senior executive explained that lThe new station will be made up of three to seven modules and could be operated by a crew of two to four people. The station will also be able to operate autonomously. “The cosmonauts will work at the station in shifts, in order to reduce the crew’s radiation exposure and operating costs,” he explained, although he assured, at the time, that Russia remained firmly committed to the ISS project.

It so happens that, in early March, Russia had already announced that work on the International Space Station would continue until 2028, following a decision taken “at the highest level”, according to the Russian space company RKK.