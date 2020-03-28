It was reported that the first minute of March 30 will apply to all Russians, except diplomatic officials and citizens who have left the country due to the death of a close relative

Notimex –

Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, reported today that from March 30 access will be suspended from all border crossings, including the border with Belarus, so that cars, railways, and pedestrians will not be able to enter to avoid contagion from COVID-19.

He explained that from the first minute of March 30 it will apply to all Russians, except diplomatic officials and citizens who have left the country due to the death of a close relative. Although the people authorized to enter the country will be put in quarantine.

Through a statement, it is mentioned that those responsible for suspending the crossings will be the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Customs Service.

Likewise, it was reported that the authorities of the regions where the border crossings are located have the order to facilitate the entry into force of this resolution and explain the restrictions to the local population.

This measure is added to the decree of temporary suspension of sanatoriums, rest houses, children’s camps and hotels located in the main tourist centers, until June 1; In addition, from April 5 the restaurants must remain closed.

Also, on March 27, which ordered the total suspension of all flights, both international and charter flights, so only local flights are allowed to transport people to their homes.