Moscow, Russia.

Russia announced on Monday a partial reopening of its borders, closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

At the same time, the mayor of Moscow, the area of ​​Russia most affected by the pandemic, announced it will end confinement on June 9 tax since the end of March.

“From tomorrow (Tuesday) the confinement and the safe-conduct system will be lifted,” Serguei Sobianin said in a video broadcast on Facebook, congratulating himself that “Moscow has found its usual rhythm of life.”

Measurements

The person in charge said that the public and leisure places of the city will open in phases until the end of June. On June 1 the capital already opened some shops that do not sell food and parks. It also authorized walks in time slots.

“Slowly but surely, the pandemic is on the decline,” Sobianin assured. Regarding borders and according to the decree signed by the Prime Minister, Russians may leave the national territory for medical or professional reasons.

For his part, foreigners may come to Russia to follow medical treatments or take care of relatives, he added in a televised meeting, without giving details about the date when the measures will take effect.

Since the end of March international flights are suspended in Russia, except for the special flights provided by foreigners who want to leave the country or Russians who want to return.

Mishustin justified this easing by stabilizing the number of new cases in the past six days, particularly in Moscow. However, on Monday, Russia recorded nearly 9,000 new cases and 112 deaths from coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia reaches 476,658, including 5,971 deaths, and the country is the third in the world in number of infections. Moscow has recorded 200,000 of confirmed infections and 2,970 of deaths.