Notimex –

Health authorities of Russia announced today that the vaccine against him COVID-19 It passed the first phase of testing and this could be ready in 11 months.

According to the director of the Federal Biological Medical Agency (FMBA), Veronika Skvortsova, she anticipated that she expects more government support to accelerate the process of creating the retroviral against the coronavirus.

In addition, he reported that two centers of the FMBA are working on medicines to treat the symptoms of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“This is the Scientific Center for Immunology in Moscow and the Scientific Center for High Purity Medicines in Saint Petersburg,” said Skvortsova.

He said that FMBA employees work hard to ensure that the country receives tests and medications against coronavirus in the shortest possible time.

Furthermore, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had previously announced that the Federal Biological Medical Agency was engaged in the development of various prototypes of anti-coronavirus drugs.