The US special envoy for the disarmament negotiations, Marshall Billingslea (2-L), upon arrival at the meeting with the Russian representatives.

The two-day closed-door meeting takes place amid skepticism from experts and pacifist organizations that the extension of the pact will be achieved

. –

Vienna.- Russia and United States have started this Monday in Vienna conversations to analyze the possibilities of saving the last current agreement on disarmament and nuclear arms control between the two atomic powers, called « New START« and which expires on February 5, 2021.

The two-day closed-door meetings take place in a palace in the Austrian capital, amid skepticism from experts and pacifist organizations that the extension of the pact’s validity will be achieved.

Neither members of the US delegation, led by Special Emissary Marshall Billingslea, nor those of the Russian delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Riabkov, agreed to make statements to the press when they arrived at the meeting place.

While Washington questions the deal, Moscow pushes for an extension. US President Donald Trump had hoped that China would also participate in the negotiations, but Beijing has so far refused to do so.

THE THREAT OF NUCLEAR REARMING

The « New START« Signed in 2010, it limits the number of strategic nuclear weapons, with a maximum of 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 ballistic systems, on land, sea or air. Its validity could be extended for five years, until 2026.

But if that extension is not achieved, experts see the risk of a new nuclear rearmament race, since for the first time since 1972, there would be no atomic arms control agreement in force between the two largest nuclear powers in the world.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, finds it « encouraging » that Washington and Moscow have taken the step today.

But if the negotiations fail, « it is very likely that there will be an uncontrolled arms race, » ICAN Austria chief Nadja Schmidt warned the Austrian agency APA.

Similarly, Austria’s foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, recently expressed himself, calling the talks « positive » as the successes of the past decades in the disarmament sector are being undermined. «

CHINA ACCESSION?

Russia He has spoken in favor of prolonging the validity of the treaty, while Washington, while not ruling out an extension, hopes that China will also adhere to the compromise.

However, Beijing has so far resisted participating in the talks, claiming that its atomic arsenal is far inferior to that of Moscow and Washington, as they together hold more than 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons.

The « New Start » could thus become the third disarmament treaty completed under the presidency of Donald Trump in United States.

Washington withdrew last year from the INF agreement on the elimination of medium and short-range missiles signed in 1987.

In addition, on May 21, the US announced its departure within six months of the Open Skies Treaty, a mutual arms control agreement through reconnaissance flights involving 34 countries.