Russia and the US agree to return ambassadors, Putin announces

GENEVA.

The russian president, Vladimir Putin, said this Wednesday that his country and USA they agreed on the Return of their respective ambassadors, after meeting his peer Joe biden on Geneva.

They will return to their place of work. When exactly is a purely technical question, “Putin announced at a solo press conference after a summit in the Swiss city.

The diplomatic relations Come in Moscow Y Washington They were very degraded since the current US president came to power in January.

After Biden compared Putin to a “murderer,” Russia called its ambassador Anatoli Antonov for consultations in March and said his US counterpart in Moscow, John Sullivan, should return to Washington.

Sullivan left Moscow in April when both countries announced a wave of sanctions and expulsions of diplomats.

jrr