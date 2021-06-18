Russia and China launch joint lunar colony project

06/17/2021 at 5:00 PM CEST

The International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) will materialize the alliance between China and Russia to establish a colony on the Moon. During this year preparations will begin, which will conclude in 2025. Considering the dynamic activity of NASA on Mars and the different projects underway, it is clear that the space race of the 21st century continues its intense escalation.

Upon completion of initial preparations, both powers will begin construction of a surface and orbit-based infrastructure for communications. It will also solve energy needs, the acquisition of lunar resources and other advanced technologies. In 2036 the human landings from both countries.

The space race of the 21st century

Meanwhile, the United States plans to send astronauts to the Moon in 2024, including the first woman to set foot on our satellite. The Program Artemis It includes the construction of the rocket considered the most powerful in history, which will be in charge of returning human beings to the lunar surface. By 2028, the United States plans to have a permanent human presence on and around the Moon.

Recently, Russia announced that it plans to reach Jupiter in 2030 via a nuclear powered ship, but with previous stops on the Moon and Venus. This year, China placed its rover or space exploration vehicle Zhurong on Mars: everything indicates that these two powers and the North American country are ready to compete for the leadership of the new space race.

More details about ILRS

Regarding the joint project between China and Russia to establish the ILRS station on the Moon, the space agencies of both countries reported that after the aforementioned phases, a “utilization” stage will begin beyond 2036, in which periodic manned landings will take place with the aim of setting up a permanent colony.

Along with the specific infrastructure that will make the operation of the station possible, the project includes the use of a large number of orbiters, relay satellites, descent and ascent vehicles, support robots and smart mini-rovers, among other elements that demonstrate the high-flying technology deployment that will be put into play.

Where will ILRS be located on the Moon? China and Russia are thinking of two possible locations, but the precise point has not yet been defined. An alternative is the lunar northwest, while the second option would be to locate the station near the south pole of our satellite. As indicated by the space agencies CNSA (China) and Roscosmos (Russia), before the end of the year a joint document will be released confirming this point and other pending aspects.

A geopolitical contest underway

At the same time, development related to the lunar colony of China and Russia will be open to other nations: the European Space Agency, the CNES of France and the specialized agencies of Thailand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have expressed interest in participating. of the project. However, it has been made clear that these potential collaborations are still in an early stage of dialogue.

As indicated in SpaceNews, this interest in opening the game to other countries does not have an altruistic motivation oriented towards international cooperation: taking into account that the United States made the same determination regarding Artemis, it would be the implementation of a geopolitical strategy that will force the different nations to take sides with one of the two great leaders of space research: the United States or the alliance between China and Russia.

Although important scientific and technological advances can be achieved with ILRS and Artemis, it is also likely that the divisions on the global stage based on the support that can be provided to either of the two projects. It is probable that the Moon, and also Mars, will be the battle scene of the new “cold war” of the 21st century, which will once again have its expression in the field of space developments.

Photo: Representation of phase 3 of the China-Russia lunar project. Credit: China National Space Administration (CNSA).