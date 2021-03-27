Russia and China are the biggest threats in cyberspace, says UK cybersecurity director

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) – Russia poses the most acute immediate threat to Britain in cyberspace, while China’s ambition to be dominant in a host of new technologies will transform the world, said the head of the British cybersecurity center. .

“In cyberspace, as in other areas of security, Russia represents the most acute and immediate threat to the United Kingdom,” said Lindy Cameron, director general of the National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC), which is the security department, on Friday. British technology.

“We must be clear about China’s ambition for technological advancements,” said Cameron. “China will change the world we live in in a much more fundamental way than Russia.”

