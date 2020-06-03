The Russian league will resume on June 19, two days ahead of schedule, with fans in the stands, as Dmitri Chernishenko, Russian deputy prime minister, announced on Tuesday.

06/02/2020 at 6:20 PM

CEST

.

The match that will end the three-month hiatus will be the one in Samara against Krilia Soviétov and Akhmat de Grozni, penultimate and last classified, so it will be a duel of life and death for salvation. As the Cosmos stadium built for the 2018 World Cup has a capacity for almost 45,000 spectators, some 4,500 fans will be able to attend the meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Russian Football Union (UFR) agreed with the Government that stadiums could receive 10% of their capacity during the first dayss, percentage that could increase soon depending on the epidemic situation.

That same day, the match between Sochi, fifth in the queue, and Rostov, the revelation team of the championship, will also be played, as it occupies fourth place with Valeri Karpin on the bench.

By decision of the municipal authorities, who have opted for maximum caution, the duel in Sochi, which has a modern stadium that also hosted World Cup matches, will be played without an audience.

The match of the day will be the one that will face Zenit, an outstanding leader with nine points advantage over the second, Lokomotiv, with eight games to go, and CSKA Moscow at the latter’s stadium.

Russia and Poland will resume their championships on the same day, June 19, and with spectators in the stands, unlike the big leagues, the German one already underway, and the Spanish, English and Italian.

Last week Lokomotiv Moscow announced that four footballers from the first squad tested positive for coronavirus. Another of its stars, the Peruvian Jefferson Farfán, who contracted COVID-19 three weeks ago, will return to training soon.

Several players who play for Russian clubs in the honor division have also contracted the disease, including Ural striker Pavel Pogrebniak, who played for Zenit and Stuttgart.

The Russian league was one of the last in Europe to suspend its matches in mid-March, as the pandemic became noticeable in Russia later than in Western Europe.

Russia ranks third after the United States and Brazil for the number of registered infections and already accumulates 423,741 cases of COVID-19 and 5,037 deaths from this disease.

