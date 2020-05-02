The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Russia, registered a new increase this Saturday when adding 9 thousand 623 cases

With this, it exceeded in almost two thousand what was recorded the day before and according to the crisis center against the coronavirus, is a growth of 21.3 percent. Official reports again highlighted that 46.6 percent of those newly diagnosed with the virus, were identified as asymptomatic.

At least 53 deaths joined together to reach the thousand 222 total since the first case was registered in late January in a citizen who returned from chinese territory. The biggest lethality in Russia kept it Moscow, with 37 recent deaths.

Of the total number of infected in the last hours, 5 thousand 358 were registered in the Russian capital and reached 62 thousand 658 total. The contagion rate The capital was 9.35 percent, higher than the 6.63 percent registered the day before, the Russian agency Itar Tass said.

In a Kommunarka hospital, New Moscow, a possible additional symptom of coronavirus is studied: most patients have rashes on the arms and stomach. A possible mutation of the condition will be determined with the evolution of the outbreak, said the director of the place Denis Protsenko.

The regions of Saint Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod and the Republic of Dagestan they are maintained with figures higher than a thousand.

Fears of possible contagion among cabinet members increased. After the Minister of Construction, Vladimir Yakushev, and the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, contracted the virus this week, the government ensures that the president’s health is protected.

“Of course, these days, especially with regard to the head of state Vladimir Putin, health protection is as high as possible,” said the government spokesman yesterday. Dmitry Peskov, in response to the possibility of strengthening the President’s precautionary measures.

With information from Notimex