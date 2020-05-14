Brit believes Ferrari has found long-term warranty lineup

He is convinced that his chance with a good car will come one day

George Russell believes that Ferrari has found the ideal lineup to build a long-term warranty team. The Williams pilot assures that, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, the Italians have two ‘megapilots’ for the next six or seven years.

“At first it was a surprise, but it all makes sense. At Ferrari they should start looking into the future,” said George Russell, in an ‘online’ interview with the British outlet Sky Sports.

“With Charles and Carlos they can have a lineup for five, six or seven years to come. Also, two‘ megapilots ’next to each other. And I think that in any organization, that stability is what people need,” he added.

On the other hand, George sees McLaren in a similar situation, since both Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo have a great future ahead of them.

“Likewise with Lando and Daniel. Both Daniel and Lando could be at McLaren for four, five, or six years. I think it all makes sense when you think about it from that side of things and it’s exciting for the sport.”

As for his future, Russell patiently awaits his opportunity. Recall that the British is linked to Mercedes, but the road map was to do at least two years in Williams.

“We are all young and we all want to have a successful career, but if you are doing your job well, we will all have our chance. That is all I can do right now.”

“Seeing my teammates up there in potential championship-winning cars is something I’m a little jealous of, obviously, because I want to be there trying to fight as well.”

However, as long as I continue to do my job to the best of my ability, that opportunity will come. Whether it is next year, two years, five years or ten. It should come, “Russell said.

