Russell Wilson shouts out sister Anna Wilson for winning National Championship

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MARCH 28: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson cheers on his sister Anna Wilson # 3 of the Stanford Cardinal in the first half against the Missouri State Lady Bears during the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 28, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Missouri State Lady Bears 89-62. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

Russell Wilson congratulates his sister, Anna Wilson, after she won the National Championship with Stanford on Sunday.

The NCAA Women’s Tournament concluded on Sunday evening, with the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal winning 54-53 over the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats to earn their first National Championship since 1992.

One of the players who played a role in the win was fifth-year guard Anna Wilson, who just so happens to be the younger sister of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Of course, Wilson was in attendance to see Anna win the National Championship, and tweeted out his congratulations after celebrating the huge victory.

Russell Wilson congratulates younger sister Anna Wilson on Stanford National Championship win

It was a heartwarming to see the Seahawks starting quarterback cheer on Anna and the Cardinal throughout the National Championship Game. The signal caller was hyped in the second quarter when Anna made a three-point shot to extend Stanford’s lead over Arizona to 31-21. But Wilson’s greatest moment on the court came on the final possession.

After Stanford turned the ball over on a shot clock violation, Arizona had a chance to win the game with 6.1-seconds remaining. Arizona inbounded the ball to star guard Aari McDonald on the final shot, but Wilson, the 2021 Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year, locked her down defensively. That allowed two more Stanford players to move in to guard McDonald, whose off-balance shot just missed following the buzzer to secure the win for the Cardinal.

In 31 minutes of playing time, Wilson recorded five points (two-for-three from field), four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Anna Wilson won the biggest game of her collegiate career, and her family was there in person to see it happen.

