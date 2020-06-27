© .

Russell Wilson and Ciara have fun while waiting for their third child.

He Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara they are about to become parents for the third time in their lives, but waiting for that to happen they have decided have a good time as a couple on Friday night and they have used it to practice their Spanish to the rhythm of Trap.

A few days ago, Ciara had uploaded a video of her Tik Tok in which he did a “duet” with the also singer and friend of Puerto Rican origin Lala Anthony, but with the song « In My Feelings » of the interpreter Juhn Ell All Star.

And this time, Russell Wilson took the place of Lala Anthony to take advantage of the moment as a method of learning the Spanish language and in the process stay entertained before Ciara can give birth.

« I know that inside you want, and that you cannot deny me », says the song. “I want to pass your tongue over your navel, put the rope on your bed and tie you up with punishment; You tell me when I stop and when I continue, « he adds.

In five years of relationship, Russell Wilson and Ciara have integrated one of the most solid and media couples in the world of sports and entertainment, forming a family that is close to receiving the new member of the family.

