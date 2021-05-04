Russell Westbrook’s umpteenth madness of the season

Victory of Washington Wizards against the Indiana Pacers by 154-141 in a completely uncontrolled and defenseless game in which Russell westbrook returned to sign numbers that are only at the height of him and Wilt Chamberlain. The base of the capital, who aim to play in, finished with 14 points and a whopping 24 assists and 21 rebounds. Tremendous. Rai Hachimura contributed 27 points and Bradley Beal left until 26.

History tonight at @ CapitalOneArena. @ Russwest44 recorded the third 20-20 game in NBA history with 14 points, 21 rebounds, and 24 assists! pic.twitter.com/mgAkJobwu8 – Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 4, 2021