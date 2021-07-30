Russell Westbrook’s transfer to Los Angeles Lakers closed

NBA Market: Shams Charania was the first to talk about the negotiations and Adrian Wojnarowski shortly after the one who confirmed it (and incidentally ruled out the possible signing of Buddy Hield that he had announced earlier). Thus, there is agreement between Washington Wizards Y Los angeles lakers by Russell westbrook. The controversial point guard will become the partner with whom LeBron James and Anthony Davis they aim to win another NBA ring next season.

Although the agreement is complete, as happened yesterday with the Grizzlies-Pelicans transfer with Valanciunas and Adams involved, it cannot be signed until August 6.

Official completion of a Westbrook-to-the-Lakers trade, like the recent Memphis / New Orleans trade, can’t happen before Aug. 6 when the 2021-22 salary-cap year begins. As @JakeLFischer and others have noted, that gives time for the trade to expand beyond the Lakers and Washington. https://t.co/uI4vyAX0v3 – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 29, 2021

Thus, the agreement would bring Westbrook to the Lakers in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell Pope and Montrezl Harrell (who today exercised his player option with the Angelenos) and the 22nd round of the draft this morning (or perhaps a second round).

Discussions toward a completed deal are largely centered on the draft compensation that would return to Wizards in the trade – whether deal includes Lakers 22nd overall pick tonight or perhaps second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/FV78eXb1Wh – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Big three

Thus, with this signing, the Los Angeles Lakers have the ‘big three’ they have been looking for in recent weeks. They bring together LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. At an economic level it is crazy and they will have to complete the squad with veteran players who charge the minimum. There is not too much room for more.