Russell Westbrook, traded to the Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The base Russell westbrook has changed the Washington Wizards by Los angeles lakers. This transfer was announced in the hours prior to the NBA draft by the renowned American journalist Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook would be a new Los Angeles player, sending the Wizards to Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the 22nd pick of this draft.

This movement carried ringing loudly the last days before the incredulity of many who did not get to give it truthfulness. The Lakers, eliminated this year in the first round of playoffs by the Phoneix Suns, they sought to reinforce their squad with a top base that would place them again as the main favorites next to Lebron James and Anthony Davis. After several possible names where the Spanish international was Ricky Rubio, the Los Angeles franchise has finally opted for a renowned player characterized by his versatility and intensity.

Westbrook had already stated that he wanted to be transferred to the Lakers, your team hometown and where he played in his college days (UCLA). After their short stint in Washington, the Wizards get in this move several players with great talent and experience in order to start a new project with Bradley Beal at the helm.

Russell Westbrook vs. the Lakers

With the arrival of Westbrook, the Lakers already have a new ‘Big-3’ similar to that formed in Brooklyn nets by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. A signing that has revolutionized the market but about which there are many doubts. Despite being one of the most complete players in the league, the point guard has always been criticized for his lack of character in important moments and that its spectacular numbers do not represent the shortcomings of a very individualistic game. Besides, the Westbrook outside shooting foul and his continuing quest for penetration can be a major handicap considering Lebron and Davis’ core characteristics.

This movement supposes the first big hit of a transfer market that has only just begun and where Lakers have been the first to act.

