Russell Westbrook tied legendary Jason Kidd in triple doubles

Russell westbrook got the eleventh triple-double from playoffs of his career to tie Jason kidd in third place on the all-time list of the NBA.

Russell Westbrook picked up his 11th career playoff triple-double to tie Jason Kidd for 3rd on the NBA’s all-time list. pic.twitter.com/cIRIRFUqQD – theScore (@theScore) May 30, 2021

Westbrook He finished the game with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 22 minutes of play against the Sixers.