Russell Westbrook knocks on Clippers door

While it is true that Washington Wizards they should probably consider handing over to Bradley Beal while your value is at an all-time high, it’s worth examining your outside playmate’s market first, Russell westbrook.

It must be remembered that the guard aspires to be a legend of the capital’s franchise, so it is a better option to take advantage of the good final stretch of the regular season of the base to look for a change for another star that fits better with Beal, according to rumors NBA.

Westbrook has a great contract of 92 million dollars until 2023, so it is difficult to move him to another team but it is not impossible since ‘Mr triple-double’ has returned to action with averages of 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 21.3 PPG, 14.4 RPG, and 12.5 APG in our last 10 games. – # WizJazz | @ russwest44 pic.twitter.com/AnWE5JkLTo – Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 12, 2021

The Wizards should seek a negotiation with teams that need a point guard, such as Los Angeles Clippers although right now they have the Rajon Rondo patch.

Westrbook wants to get out of Washington?

Russell may not admit it, but he would definitely love the idea of ​​getting out of Washington when the season is over. While he’s shown some good chemistry with Beal, the Wizards don’t have a clear path to the ring and the point guard is 32 years old.

Rather than wasting his best years on a mediocre team like the Wizards, he’d rather join a team that could give him a realistic shot at returning to the NBA Finals and winning his first championship title.