Russell Westbrook kicks the ball onto the Thunder bench

The star of the NBA, Russell westbrook He kicks the ball towards the bench of his former team the Okalhoma City Thunder.

The Washington Wizards have been on an incredible streak to close out the season of the NBA, and suddenly they see themselves as candidates to go to the postseason led by Russell westbrook. This streak was capitalized on Friday night when they dropped the young, feisty but hapless Oklahoma City Thunder, 129-109.

The Washington Wizards was led by: Bradley Beal who scored 33 points, while Russell westbrook he had one of his now usual triple-doubles with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on the night.

In the typical style of Russell westbrook He found his own unique way of celebrating the Wizards’ victory and talking about the young Thunder’s injury. If you think Russell westbrook is too high to speak ill to one of the teams in the NBA in the middle of a blowout, you’d be wrong.

But for Westbrook himself, it wasn’t even a big deal. Fans may remember Friday’s blowout for this particularly fun moment, but hearing the guard from the Wizards talk about it, it was just another day at the office.

But in one play the red-hot Wizards player kicked the ball to the Wizards bench: