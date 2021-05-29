Russell Westbrook Injury Status

In this article we will be looking at the status of the injury from Russel westbrook currently for the game this Saturday in the NBA.

Russell westbrook I don’t participate in Washington Wizard practice, says Scott Brooks. Westbrook received treatment on his ankle. “We will see how it feels tomorrow.

With two days off, Washington was able to hold a rare practice session. But head coach Scott Brooks revealed that Russell westbrook He was not present while he was caring for his ankle, via Wizards reporter for The Athletic, Fred Katz.

The player Russell westbrook is questionable for tonight against the Sixers team in the Playoffs of the NBA.